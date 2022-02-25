Help us find: Missing woman, 56, with dementia last seen in west Houston

article

Authorities need your help finding a missing woman with dementia last seen leaving her west Houston home.

The Houston Police Department's Missing Persons Unit says Angela Lennete, 56, was last seen leaving her home in the 2400 block of W Loop S near the Galleria around 3:30 p.m.

Lennete was described as 5'6" with brown eyes and light brown hair and last seen wearing black tights, black slippers, and white and pink checkered socks with a white shirt and red sweater.

Police say Lennete is reported to have dementia and is known to wander.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, you're asked to call the Missing Persons Unit at 832-394-1840.