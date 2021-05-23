Heated dispute between neighbors results in one shot in the chest, deputies say

article

Deputies believe an ongoing dispute between neighbors Saturday night in northeast Houston between neighbors escalated into one shot in the chest.

It happened in the 13500 block of Darjean near Greens Bayou around 11:00 p.m.

According to HCSO District 2 Lt. Paul Bruce, an investigation remains underway, but preliminary information suggests the incident stems from an ongoing dispute between two neighbors.

(Photo courtesy of OnScene)

At some point, one of the neighbors pulled out a gun and shot the other in the chest.

The victim was taken to an area hospital to undergo surgery as he was in serious condition.

Meanwhile, the shooter has been detained for questioning.

(Photo courtesy of OnScene)

No other information was available, as of this writing.

This is a developing story.

