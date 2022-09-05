Head-on crash kills 1 in NW Houston, police investigating

article

One man is dead, and another woman is in critical condition following a two-vehicle crash in northwest Houston on Monday afternoon.

According to Houston police, the crash occurred on the 2300 block of Brittmore Road around 5 p.m.

Police said when they arrived on the scene, they located a van and another vehicle with major front end damage.

The male driver of the van was pronounced dead at the scene.

The female driver of the other vehicle was taken to the hospital by ambulance in critical condition.

Authorities said it was reported that the driver of the van was driving erratically northbound on Brittmore.

It's believed that the van left the northbound lanes, traveled into the southbound lanes and collided with the other vehicle head-on.

The crash remains under investigation.