HCSO: Unknown vehicle fatally struck man who exited SUV after crash

Authorities say a man who exited his SUV after a crash was then fatally struck by another vehicle in north Harris County.

The crash occurred around 2:30 a.m. Friday in the 13600 block of the I-45 North Freeway.

The sheriff’s office says a car and the SUV were initially involved in a crash on the northbound mainlines of the freeway.

Authorities say the SUV was able to make it to the exit ramp, and the driver then got out to attempt to cross the feeder.

According to the sheriff’s office, a blue unknown vehicle then struck the man in the feeder lanes and left the scene.

Authorities say another pickup truck also crashed into a sidewall of the freeway while trying to avoid the first crash.

No other injuries were reported.

