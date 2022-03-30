Victim intentionally run over in North Harris County parking lot, authorities searching for suspect: HCSO

article

Investigators with the Harris County Sheriff's Office need your help identifying a driver who intentionally ran over a man in north Harris County.

The incident occurred just after 7:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 12 in the Home Depot parking lot, located in the 22300 block of Kuykendahl Road.

Authorities said a 53-year-old man was walking from his vehicle to the entrance when a Lexus RX 350 is seen coming down the main entrance drive toward the store.

As the man walked toward the entrance, authorities said the suspect vehicle is seen coming into the direct path of the man.

The man tried to get out of the path of the vehicle, but the driver follows him and strikes him with the SUV.

The car then fled back towards the Kuykendahl exit, authorities said.

The driver is described as a Hispanic male driving a 2018 or later white Lexus RX 350 with a black-colored cooler/luggage rack on the back of the vehicle.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Violent Crimes Unit at (713) 274-9100 or Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect(s) in this case.

Information may be reported by calling 713-222-8477, submitted online by clicking here, or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls directly to Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.