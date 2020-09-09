HCSO: Missing 73-year-old man found safe

article

UPDATE: The Harris County Sheriff's Office is reporting that 73-year-old Charles Johnson was found safe and sound by the Galveston County Sheriff's Office in Hitchcock, Texas.

The Harris County Sherif's Office is searching for a missing Charles Johnson, 73.

According to authorities, he was last seen on Sept. 8, around 7 p.m. in the 9900 block of Wayward Wind Court in Houston.

Detectives say Johnson has been diagnosed with Dementia and may be disoriented.

He stands 6-foot-3-inches tall, weighs 266 pounds, with brown eyes and grey hair.

Johnson was driving a blue 2013 Dodge Journey before he disappeared, Texas plate JTB7212.

Anyone with any information as to the whereabouts of Charles is asked to contact the Harris County Sheriff's Office Missing Person's Unit at 713-755-7427.