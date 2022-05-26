HCSO members show support for fallen deputy's son at graduation

Members of the Harris County Sheriff’s Office attended a high school graduation to show support for the son of a fallen deputy.

Deputy Jesse "Trey" Valdez III died in the line of duty in 2014, when his son was only 10 years old.

FOLLOW THE LATEST HARRIS COUNTY NEWS

On Wednesday, Jesse "Avery" Valdez graduated from Pasadena ISD’s Dobie High School, and he was greeted by a special group.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez and several deputies lined the tunnel at NRG Stadium leading up to the graduation stage.

Advertisement

"We make that solemn pledge to never forget, and that’s part of our commitment. It extends far beyond him. We know that the family is impacted as well," Sheriff Gonzalez said. "And we wanted to make sure that we could be here to stand in the gap on behalf of Deputy Valdez, the late Deputy Valdez, and honor his family, honor his name, and honor his legacy."