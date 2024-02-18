Harris County Sheriff's deputies responded to a shooting after a man was shot dead in a neighborhood in Humble on Sunday.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez posted on his Twitter account that a man was confirmed deceased on the 15000 block of Ralston Road and Kentington Oak.

During the preliminary investigation, Gonzalez said the man shot, stole or attempted to steal the shooter's barbecue pit from his home.

The victim drove away, and the owner chased him down in his own car. It is unknown if both men exchanged gunfire, or if it was only the owner who fired his gun.

Deputies say the man is currently detained.