Houston shooting: 1 person dead on Wilcrest Drive, police say
HOUSTON - Houston police are investigating a deadly shooting outside an apartment complex on Saturday
Details are limited at this time, but authorities say they received a call about a shooting in progress in the 1300 block of Wilcrest Drive around 4 p.m.
A man was pronounced dead on the scene after they arrived.
Authorities say they have two people detained at this time.
This is a breaking news story. We will update this article as more information is provided.