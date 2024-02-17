Houston police are investigating a deadly shooting outside an apartment complex on Saturday

Details are limited at this time, but authorities say they received a call about a shooting in progress in the 1300 block of Wilcrest Drive around 4 p.m.

A man was pronounced dead on the scene after they arrived.

Authorities say they have two people detained at this time.

This is a breaking news story. We will update this article as more information is provided.