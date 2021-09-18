HCSO: Driver killed after crashing near Katy ISD elementary school

Officials say a driver has died Saturday after crashing their car near a Katy ISD elementary school.

RELATED: HPD: Teen killed in crash with speeding car in Central Southwest Houston

Details are limited as the scene is still active, however, deputies with the Harris Co. Sheriff's Office say it happened in the 2600 block of N. Westgreen Blvd near Morton Ranch Elementary School.

Deputies say it was a single-vehicle accident, so no other cars were involved but the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other information was provided, as of this writing.

Advertisement

FOR THE LATEST NEWS UPDATES, DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP