HPD: Teen killed in crash with speeding car in Central Southwest Houston

article

Authorities say a teenager has died following an accident in Central Southwest Houston Friday evening.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 26 HOUSTON EMAIL ALERTS

Details are scarce, as the investigation is still active but Houston police say it happened in the 13900 block of Buffalo Speedway around 6:40 p.m.

Preliminary information from officials say a truck was heading northbound on Buffalo Speedway, when a car pulled out, causing the truck to lose control and spin out into the median.

A 16-year-old passenger was pronounced dead at the scene and the truck driver was taken to the hospital in unknown condition.

Currently, police believe speed played a factor, as the driver of the other car did not appear intoxicated. However, because of the accident, the roadways to Buffalo Speedway were closed in both directions for several hours while officials investigated and crews worked to clean up the scene.

(Photo: FOX 26 Houston)

No other information was available, as of this writing but FOX 26 Houston will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

Advertisement

FOR THE LATEST NEWS UPDATES, DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP