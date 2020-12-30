HCSO: Deputies fired at while responding to shooting call in east Harris Co.

An unknown suspect fired at deputies who responded to a report of a shooting at a home in east Harris County, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

No deputies were injured in the incident that occurred in the 14300 block of Lourdes Drive. SWAT is on the scene.

According to Sheriff Gonzalez, Pct. 3 units initially responded to an in-progress call of a female shot. Responding units began to approach the residence, and an unknown suspect fired at deputies, the sheriff says.

Authorities say the suspect barricaded himself in the residence.

The status of the female is unknown.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.