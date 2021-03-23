HCSO: Business owner shot after firing at deputy he mistook for burglar

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office says a business owner shot at a deputy that he mistook for a burglary suspect, and the business owner was struck when the deputy returned fire.

The business owner, a man in his 70s, was taken to the hospital in stable condition. The 27-year-old deputy was not injured.

Authorities received a call about a burglary of a business in the 13000 block of Ralph Culver Road around 11:45 p.m. Monday

The sheriff’s office says the owner arrived at the business after calling authorities and did not know that a deputy had already arrived at the scene.

According to the sheriff’s office, the business owner thought the deputy was the burglar and shot at the deputy. Officials say the deputy returned fire and shot the business owner one time in the shoulder.

The sheriff’s office says the business owner was wearing clothing that matched the description of what the suspect was wearing.

The business owner is expected to survive.

A burglary suspect was not located at the scene. Authorities say the business has been broken into several times in the past.

The investigation is ongoing.

