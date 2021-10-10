HCSO: 1 dead following major crash with wrong-way driver in NW Harris Co.

article

Authorities say at least one person has died Saturday night after a major crash involving several cars with a wrong-way driver in north Harris County.

RELATED: 2-year-old, wrong-way driver killed in fiery crash on Houston freeway, 4 others seriously injured

Based on preliminary information from deputies with the Harris Co. Sheriff's Office, a Dodge Journey was heading northbound in the southbound lanes on SH-249 near Seton Lake Ln around 9:45 p.m. and crashed into the front end of a Toyota Matrix.

Officials say the driver in the Dodge Journey continued on and almost hit a Toyota Tundra, who tried to avoid the driver but wound up also swerving in the Toyota Matrix. The driver of the Matrix was pronounced dead at the scene, according to deputies.

MORE: Wrong-way driver causes multi-vehicle crash involving HPD officer in East Houston: police

Once again, the Dodge Journey driver kept on driving in the southbound lanes and hit a Honda Accord.

That driver, as well as the Tundra driver, did not suffer any injuries, but the Dodge Journey driver was rushed to the hospital with serious bodily injuries and authorities are waiting on a toxicology report to see if he was driving under the influence.

Advertisement

FOR THE LATEST NEWS UPDATES, DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP