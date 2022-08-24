HBCUs marching bands battle this weekend in Houston for bragging rights

The National Battle of the Bands is one of the most historic and fiercest competitions for HBCU’s as they come together to showcase their universities and marching bands.

This year’s event includes 2,100 band members from all over the country including Prairie View A&M University, Southern University, Grambling State University, Alabama A&M University, Alcorn State University, Bethune Cookman University, Kentucky State University, and NCA&T University.

Texas Southern University’s "Ocean of Soul" will be sitting out the battle this year, but will be returning to perform next year.

The bands are hoping to take home bragging rights but ultimately, they receive scholarship money that supports their initiatives at the university.

Out of eight years, NBOTB is approaching $1 million in giving.

The National Battle of the Bands happens on Saturday at NRG Stadium. Pre-battle festivities kick off on Friday.

