August is almost over and fall is creeping up, but there's still time to soak up some summer fun this weekend.

If you want to catch an outdoor movie, try a new restaurant or head to Galveston Island, there's an event for you and more this weekend.

Here's a look at some things happening Friday through Sunday in the Greater Houston area.

Family Movie Night at Levy Park

Enjoy a family movie night under the Houston sky with a free screening of "The Mitchells vs. The Machines" at Levy Park.

At the park, you can buy a snack or drink (including beer or wine) at Side Dough starting an hour before the movie, or order food and non-alcoholic drinks to go from Woodshed Smokehouse.

You can sit on a blanket or park chair as you watch the flick, but no outside furniture is allowed. You can also reserve a table to watch a movie from the Woodshed Smokehouse patio.

When: Friday, August 26, at 8 p.m.

Where: Levy Park Event Pavilion, 3801 Eastside St, Houston, TX 77098

Tickets: Free

Comic Conroe

Comic Conroe is bringing a weekend of celebrity panels, shopping, autographs and more.

You can sit in on a Q&A with voice actors like Adassa from "Encanto", Ricco Fajaro and John Gremillion from "My Hero Academia", or Chuck Huber and Saffron Henderson from "Dragon Ball Z".

You can also dress up for the cosplay contest or head to the board game room.

When: August 26, 27, 28

Where: Lone Star Convention Center

Cost: Online pre-sale weekend passes are $45, or $50 at the door. Single-day and VIP passes are also available. Click here for more.

Island Rideout

Bicycle enthusiasts, here’s one for you. The weekend begins with a pub crawl in Galveston on Friday.

Then Saturday morning, swing by the Bike Expo ($5) to check out the latest gear, or enter your ride in the Bike Show.

Register to join the 20-mile bike ride ($15-$35) on Saturday evening. Then get your ticket for the VIP party at Moody Garden’s Palm Beach ($20) with a DJ and fireworks on Saturday night.

You can wrap up the weekend with breakfast with the pros ($40.94) on Sunday morning.

When: August 26, 27, 28

Where: Moody Gardens, 1 Hope Blvd, Galveston, TX

Tickets: Prices vary based on events. Click here to learn more.

National Battle of the Bands

Kick-off the fall marching band season at the National Battle of the Bands, featuring performances from eight university marching bands from Texas and beyond.

Four bands will perform to the east side of the stadium and four bands will perform to the west side.

Your ticket also includes a performance by Quavo & Takeoff.

When: Saturday, August 27, at 6 p.m.

Where: NRG Stadium, 8825 Kirby Drive, Houston, TX 77054

Tickets: Start at $20; click here to purchase online

Houston Theater Week

Get a ticket to the show, and get one to bring someone along. Houston Theater Week is your chance for buy one, get one free tickets to dozens of performances over the next few months. Select plays, concerts and dance performances are included at venues in the Theater District and around Houston.

When: Now through August 29

Tickets: To see the included performances and get the promo code, click here.

Houston Restaurant Weeks

There are just two weekends left in Houston Restaurant Weeks! More than 300 of Houston's top restaurants are providing specially priced, multi-course prix-fixe menus for brunch, lunch or dinner.

During the charitable event that runs through September 5, participating restaurants will make donations to the Houston Food Bank based on their HRW sales.

When: Now through September 5

Where: Click here to see all the menus and participating restaurants

Cost: $25 for brunch or lunch; $39 or $55 for dinner