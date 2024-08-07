HazMat Leak near Great Wolf Lodge sends multiple to hospitals during grand opening

A hazardous material leak near the Great Wolf Lodge in Webster resulted in several individuals being transported to area hospitals. The incident occurred behind the lodge, which was celebrating its grand opening.

Construction workers on the scene say that six of their coworkers were taken to the hospital. The affected individuals included five men and one woman, all part of a crew working for Maldonado Construction Company.

Fire Chief Dean Spencer confirmed that the leak was isolated in the rear of the resort. The cause of the leak remains under investigation.

During the emergency, multiple ambulances were dispatched to the scene, and affected individuals were taken to local hospitals for treatment. Their conditions have not been disclosed.

The Great Wolf Lodge Webster spans 61,000 square feet and includes the Adventure Park, offering a variety of family-friendly attractions. Despite the disruption, the lodge remains an attractive destination for families seeking diverse entertainment options close to home.