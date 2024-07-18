Great Wolf Lodge in Webster is gearing up for an earlier-than-expected debut on August 29. This announcement coincides with the release of details about the expansive Great Wolf Lodge Adventure Park, enhancing the anticipation for its upcoming launch.

Highlights of the Adventure Park

Image 1 of 5 ▼ (Photo: Great Wolf Lodge)

Spanning 61,000 square feet, the Adventure Park will offer a variety of family-friendly attractions alongside the lodge's indoor water park. This positions Great Wolf Lodge Webster as an attractive destination for families seeking diverse entertainment options close to home.

Special Pre-Labor Day Offer

In celebration of the Adventure Park's reveal and the early opening, Great Wolf Lodge is offering a 30% discount off standard rates. Guests can avail of this offer by booking with the code LABORDAYOPEN before May 5, 2024.

Key Features

Great Geyser Indoor Water Park: Covering 92,000 square feet with 13 slides, three pools, and interactive water play zones.

New Attraction: Texas Twirler, a family raft adventure accommodating up to five riders.

Great Wolf Adventure Park: Includes dry land attractions such as the Northern Lights™ Arcade, Ten Paw Alley™ bowling, and Howl in One™ Miniature Golf Course.

Family-Focused Accommodations: Over 500 suites designed for family comfort during their stay.