Harris County West Nile virus case 'does not meet criteria' of confirmed case

The Brief Harris County reported its first West Nile virus case of the year in June. The patient has since made a full recovery. Allegedly, the patient didn't take the mandatory serological test to meet state criteria.



The number of confirmed 2025 West Nile virus cases in Harris County is officially back to zero since its only case reportedly "does not meet criteria."

Harris County West Nile virus update

What we know:

On June 20, Harris County Public Health (HCPH) announced the county's first case of West Nile virus for 2025. Officials say a man had tested positive for the virus, but he has since made a full recovery.

In an update on Friday, HCPH says the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) did not approve the case as confirmed.

The patient allegedly showed signs of the virus, but he never took the mandatory serological test that the DSHS needs for its criteria. Because of that, the patient "does not meet the criteria" of a confirmed West Nile virus case.

Harris County Public Health says no other cases have been confirmed at this time.

What we don't know:

There's no information on how the case was confirmed by Harris County health officials.

Protecting yourself from West Nile virus

What you can do:

Officials remind residents to protect themselves and their families while enjoying time outdoors this summer.

HCPH says they work year-round to control mosquitoes, but residents play an important role, too. They share the "3Ts" of mosquito bite prevention:

"3 Ts" of mosquito bite prevention – Tip, Toss, and Take Action.

Tip – Empty standing water from containers like flowerpots, buckets, toys, birdbaths, and tires. Mosquitoes lay eggs in still water.

Toss – Throw away unused items that can collect water.

Take Action – Wear long sleeves and pants when outdoors, use insect repellent approved by the EPA, and make sure window and door screens are in good shape.