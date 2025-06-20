The Brief The first human West Nile virus case this year in unincorporated Harris County has been confirmed. An adult man tested positive but has made a full recovery. Last year, more than 50 cases and three deaths were confirmed in the county.



Health officials have confirmed the first human case of West Nile virus in Harris County this year.

West Nile virus in Harris County

What we know:

An adult male in eastern Harris County tested positive for West Nile virus, according to Harris County Public Health. He has made a full recovery.

What we don't know:

The man was not identified.

By the numbers:

This is the first human case in the county, not including the City of Houston, this year. Last year, according to HCPH, there were 57 human cases in unincorporated Harris County. There were three West Nile virus-related deaths – one in Houston and two in the unincorporated part of the county.

What they're saying:

"The surveillance program conducted by the Mosquito and Vector Control Division [MVCD] is essential for detecting the presence of West Nile virus in our community and helps guide efforts to protect our community members," said Dr. Courtney Standlee, HCPH Interim Director of MVCD.

Protecting yourself from West Nile virus

Why you should care:

"The confirmation of the first human case of West Nile virus in our community serves as an important reminder that mosquito-borne diseases are a serious threat in our area. We must take them seriously and protect ourselves and our loved ones," stated Dr. Ericka Brown, HCPH’s Local Health Authority and Director of the Community Health and Wellness Division.

Health officials say summer has historically been the peak months for West Nile virus transmission in the county.

What you can do:

Officials remind residents to protect themselves and their families while enjoying time outdoors this summer.

HCPH says they work year-round to control mosquitoes, but residents play a an important role, too. They share the "3Ts" of mosquito bite prevention:

"3 Ts" of mosquito bite prevention – Tip, Toss, and Take Action.

Tip – Empty standing water from containers like flowerpots, buckets, toys, birdbaths, and tires. Mosquitoes lay eggs in still water.

Toss – Throw away unused items that can collect water.

Take Action – Wear long sleeves and pants when outdoors, use insect repellent approved by the EPA, and make sure window and door screens are in good shape.