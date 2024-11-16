The Brief A toddler was found unresponsive in a pond near Windfern Lakes Street. EMS performed CPR and transported the child in critical condition.



A toddler was taken to the hospital in critical condition after being found in a pond in northwest Harris County on Saturday, officials say.

According to the sheriff's office, the incident occurred around 2:30 p.m. in the 10900 block of Windfern Lakes.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the child, believed to be 2 years old, was found unresponsive in the water near a home.

Authorities say neighbors and deputies administered CPR until EMS arrived.

According to the sheriff's office, at this time, it appears to be an accident. Investigators are speaking with neighbors and the child's parents, as well as searching for any video in the area.