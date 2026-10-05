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Harris County SWAT standoff: Man barricaded inside home with 4-month-old infant

By
FOX 26 Houston
Harris County
Updated October 5, 2026 7:51 PM CDT Published October 5, 2026 6:46 PM CDT

The Brief

    • Harris County authorities are on the scene of a man barricaded inside a home with a 4-month-old infant.
    • According to officials, they were called out to the intersection of Princess Garden Way near West Orem in Harris County's City Park area. 
    • Officials said SWAT and Harris County Precinct 7 deputies are on the scene.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Harris County authorities are on the scene of a man barricaded inside a home with a 4-month-old infant. 

What we know:

According to officials, they were called out to the intersection of Princess Garden Way near West Orem in Harris County's City Park area. 

Officials said SWAT and Harris County Precinct 7 deputies are on the scene. 

Authorities said "our priority is the safety of the child and everyone involved. Teams are working to bring this situation to a peaceful and safe resolution. 

Officials are asking everyone to avoid the immediate area and allow first responders room to work. 

What we don't know:

Authorities did not provide any information on the suspect. 

It's unknown if there are any injuries. 

The Source: Information for this story is from Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. 

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