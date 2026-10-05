Harris County SWAT standoff: Man barricaded inside home with 4-month-old infant

The Brief Harris County authorities are on the scene of a man barricaded inside a home with a 4-month-old infant. According to officials, they were called out to the intersection of Princess Garden Way near West Orem in Harris County's City Park area. Officials said SWAT and Harris County Precinct 7 deputies are on the scene.



Harris County authorities are on the scene of a man barricaded inside a home with a 4-month-old infant.

What we know:

According to officials, they were called out to the intersection of Princess Garden Way near West Orem in Harris County's City Park area.

Officials said SWAT and Harris County Precinct 7 deputies are on the scene.

Authorities said "our priority is the safety of the child and everyone involved. Teams are working to bring this situation to a peaceful and safe resolution.

Officials are asking everyone to avoid the immediate area and allow first responders room to work.

What we don't know:

Authorities did not provide any information on the suspect.

It's unknown if there are any injuries.