Harris County SWAT standoff: Man barricaded inside home with 4-month-old infant
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Harris County authorities are on the scene of a man barricaded inside a home with a 4-month-old infant.
What we know:
According to officials, they were called out to the intersection of Princess Garden Way near West Orem in Harris County's City Park area.
Officials said SWAT and Harris County Precinct 7 deputies are on the scene.
Authorities said "our priority is the safety of the child and everyone involved. Teams are working to bring this situation to a peaceful and safe resolution.
Officials are asking everyone to avoid the immediate area and allow first responders room to work.
What we don't know:
Authorities did not provide any information on the suspect.
It's unknown if there are any injuries.
The Source: Information for this story is from Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.