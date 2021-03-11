Harris Co. sues TXDOT over I-45 North expansion near downtown citing environmental concerns

"The taxpayers deserve a project that benefits their community," said Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo.

The project would expand, remove, and re-route parts of I-45 near downtown.

The county has been opposing the project for some time.

"Time after time, TXDOT has done nothing more than give us and our community lip service," Hidalgo said.

A lawsuit is now filed to force TXDOT into properly evaluating environmental concerns.

"This project is bad for traffic, this project displaces communities, and the project is bad for our health," said Hidalgo.

"Very early in the process TXDOT ruled out no land expansion would not result in additional lanes," said County Attorney Christian Menefee. "They ruled those things out and also failed to properly consider environmental impacts on local neighborhoods, many of which are historically underserved neighborhoods."

County officials say the freeway expansion near downtown will displace families in more than 1,000 homes, 344 businesses, five churches and two schools.

Hidalgo says TXDOT is putting cars over people.

"The level of displacement far exceeds that of others in our area, including the expansion of I-10, 290 or other highway expansion around the country," she said.

