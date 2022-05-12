Husband charged with murder for deadly stabbing of woman, 21, in NE Harris Co.

article

Harris County deputies are searching for a man charged with murder in the deadly stabbing of his wife.

Leonardo Pimentel-Lopez, 27, is accused in the death of 21-year-old Nelaine Valazco-Castellano, according to the sheriff’s office.

The stabbing was reported around 11:48 p.m. Tuesday in the 17500 block of Holroyd in northeast Harris County.

When deputies arrived at the home, they found Valazco-Castellano unresponsive from apparent stab wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the sheriff’s office, the homeowners, who are related to the victim, said Pimentel-Lopez stabbed his wife and then left.

Authorities say family members didn’t report hearing a physical disturbance before the stabbing, but did say they heard Lopez asking for a charger immediately before the stabbing.

Pimentel-Lopez is described as a Hispanic male, 5'0" tall, 150 pounds, with slicked back hair and a tattoo on his arm. He was last seen wearing a black shirt with floral designs and camo pants.

Authorities advise anyone who sees him not to approach, but to call 911. Anyone with information on Pimentel-Lopez’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Harris County Sheriff's Office Homicide Unit at 713-274-9100.