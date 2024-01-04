The sheriff’s office says a man was shot while stopped in a northwest Harris County parking lot on Wednesday night.

The shooting occurred around 10:15 p.m. in the 13800 block of Walters Road.

According to the sheriff's office, the man was stopped in the parking lot when the shooter or shooters opened fire from behind his car.

The sheriffs office investigates a shooting on Walters.

The man reportedly then drove away onto Walters Road to wait for authorities.

The sheriff’s office and EMS responded to the scene, and the man was taken to the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds to his back. He was taken into surgery.

Authorities say it appears there were multiple suspects. There is no description of them at this time.