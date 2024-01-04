Two people are dead and more are injured after a crash in northwest Harris County, the sheriff’s office says.

The two-vehicle crash occurred in the 11500 block of SH 249 near Breen on Thursday morning. The roadway is shut down in both directions.

Harris County deputies and emergency crews at the scene of a deadly crash.

According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, a man and a woman in one car were pronounced dead.

The sheriff says the driver and a passenger in the other vehicle – believed to be a rideshare – were both taken to the hospital in serious condition. They are expected to survive their injuries.

The sheriff says speed is likely a contributing factor, but the investigation is ongoing.

The public is asked to avoid the area.