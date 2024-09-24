Harris County shooting: Suspect accused of killing Harris County Precinct 4 Constable moved to Harris Co.

Athir Samir Murady, the suspect accused of killing Precinct 4 Constable Deputy Corporal Maher Husseini, is now behind bars in Harris County.

That's according to jail records obtained by FOX 26.

Recently released court documents provided insight into the events leading up to and following the murder.

Athir Murady in Galveston court

According to the records, Husseini and Murady had a conversation and shook hands outside of Husseini’s Jaguar Security Company on South Gessner Road just 20 minutes before the shooting. The interaction was captured on Husseini's dash camera.

Deputy Constable Maher Husseini

Police reports indicate that shortly after their meeting, Murady followed Husseini and shot him 13 times at the corner of Fondren and Richmond on Tuesday, nearly a mile away from Jaguar Security Company.

Both men were involved in private security businesses.

Husseini's business partner Mustafa Abushalbak revealed to FOX 26 that Murady had previously visited Jaguar about a year ago and attempted to steal business from them in New Orleans and Dallas.

Murady later apologized for his actions, and the business had not heard from him since.

The motive behind the shooting remains unclear, as does the content of the conversation between Husseini and Murady.