Harris County Constable Deputy Shooting: Possible connection in deadly shooting revealed

We’ve learned more about both the fallen officer and the suspect, who’s in a Galveston lockup tonight.

Records show both of them had their own security companies. While visiting the physical address of Corporal Husseini’s business, we spotted business partners and detectives.

Deputy Constable Maher Husseini

"I feel sad and angry about that, you know. This is senseless crime. There is no reason for it."

A day after the tragic shooting that killed Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Deputy Maher Husseini, we spoke with one of his longtime friends and business partners.

Mustafa Abushalbak is the chief financial officer of Jaguar Security Company, located on the 3000 block of South Gessner Road, where Corporal Husseini was the founder and CEO. Abushalbak says Husseini had just left the office before he was killed, less than a mile away on Richmond and Fondren.

"This is a person driving his car to work. He's a constable. He helps protect the people. He came and shot him in the traffic light," said Abushalbak.

Shortly before Abushalbak arrived, HPD detectives were seen in front of the office waiting to be let in - they stayed there for hours.

FOX 26 has learned Husseini also owned American Protection Academy, a recently opened company that trained security professionals. That office is across the hallway.

An hour before, in Galveston, the suspect, Athir Samir Murady was escorted into the Galveston Police Department by officers, after leaving a nearby hospital following Tuesday’s shooting, chase, and arrest.

Murady’s name also showed up on the state security portal database - having several affiliations with private security companies and security-related firms. We asked Abushalbak if there were any connections the two men had in business.

"He came one time. One year ago. He came visit. He tried to take business from us in Dallas and New Orleans. Then he came apologize for that."

Abushalbak says there were no other interactions with Athir Murady and Corporal Husseini or the business after that and then the shooting happened on Tuesday.