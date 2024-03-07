Expand / Collapse search

Harris County shooting: Man killed after alleged break in to ex-wife's home

By
Published 
Harris County
FOX 26 Houston

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Harris County authorities are investigating a deadly shooting in north Houston on Thursday.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez reports a man allegedly attempted to break into his ex-wife's home and was shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE

The family was said to be involved in a previous homicide months ago, according to officials. 

The woman was taken to a local hospital with unknown injuries.

Harris County authorities are investigating the shooting.