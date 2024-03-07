Harris County shooting: Man killed after alleged break in to ex-wife's home
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Harris County authorities are investigating a deadly shooting in north Houston on Thursday.
Sheriff Ed Gonzalez reports a man allegedly attempted to break into his ex-wife's home and was shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The family was said to be involved in a previous homicide months ago, according to officials.
The woman was taken to a local hospital with unknown injuries.
Harris County authorities are investigating the shooting.