Harris County authorities are investigating a deadly shooting in north Houston on Thursday.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez reports a man allegedly attempted to break into his ex-wife's home and was shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE

The family was said to be involved in a previous homicide months ago, according to officials.

The woman was taken to a local hospital with unknown injuries.

Harris County authorities are investigating the shooting.