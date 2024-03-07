Ashley Rostro, the mother of the 12-year-old Carlos Fernandez, who was shot and killed earlier this week, shared her account of the tragic incident for the first time.

In a one-on-one sit-down interview, Rostro told FOX 26 about the harrowing moments following the shooting of her son.

"In the moment of him being there just trying to put so much pressure on his wound and I felt like I just couldn’t, cus my hands were just stuck," Rostro said.

SUGGESTED: Harris County family of slain 12-year-old Carlos Fernandez shares their grief and demands justice

Rostro and her family are grappling with the death of Fernandez, who was fatally shot on Monday. Although days have passed, the fatal situation remains a harsh reality for them.

"Heartbroken just still feels so unreal. I honestly don’t think I’ve been hit. It hasn’t even hit me yet," Rostro said.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Carlos Fernandez (Courtesy of Fernandez's family)

The suspected shooter has been identified by authorities as Terry Bryan Rivera, a man with a long criminal history. He is also the father of Rostro's two youngest daughters. Now, their [Rostro and Rivera's] daughters must come to terms with the fact that their father [Rivera] is the alleged killer of their brother.

"Their brother is dead. You know that their dad killed their brother. They hate him. They honestly hate him – they hate their dad, they told me that," Rostro said.

Fernandez was described by his mother as an exemplary child.

"He was just the best child. A well-mannered, such a sweetheart at such a young age - a true gentleman at 12," Rostro said.

Despite receiving help and donations from the community, Rostro said it means nothing without her son alive.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

The family shared that visitation for Fernandez would be at the Vazquez Funeral Home located at 750 Uvalde Road.

Visitation will be on Sunday from 3 to 9 p.m. for the public.

The funeral services will be held on Monday, March 11, from 10 a.m. to noon at San Jacinto Cemetery on 14659 East Freeway.