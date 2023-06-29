Harris County shooting: Fight among family members ends with 1 dead

One person is dead following a disturbance among family members in Harris County.

Details are limited, but Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the shooting occurred at the 500 block of Rainy River Drive.

Gonzalez said a preliminary investigation showed a fight began between two family members when a third family member allegedly got involved and shot one of the family members.

The man that was shot was pronounced dead at the scene.

