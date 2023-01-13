Two men are dead after a shooting in a Harris County business parking lot that appears to be a murder-suicide, the sheriff says.

The shooting was reported in the 4700 block of FM 1960 W on Friday evening.

According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, two men are dead at the scene.

The sheriff says the connection between the men is not known at time. The sheriff also said that the motive is unclear right now, but it appears to be a murder-suicide.

An investigation is underway.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.