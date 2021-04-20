Harris County Sheriff's Office to release video from shooting of Marcelo Garcia

The sheriff’s office will provide new information and release body camera video in connection to the deadly shooting of Marcelo Garcia in east Harris County.

Authorities said Garcia, 45, died after he was shot by a deputy who responded to a call about the man experiencing a mental health crisis.

The sheriff’s office will hold a news conference at 3 p.m. Tuesday to discuss the case. Officials say the community briefing will include the release of video footage from body cameras worn by responding deputies and a nearby neighbor’s security camera.

The case is being investigated by the HCSO Homicide Division, HCSO Internal Affairs, and the Harris County District Attorney’s Office.

The shooting occurred in the 5900 block of Sunflower Prairie Court just after midnight on April 14.

The sheriff’s office said a family member reported that Garcia was experiencing a mental health crisis.

According to the sheriff’s office, a mental health unit was requested to go to the scene, but one was not available.

The sheriff’s office says the deputy who responded to the scene was met by a man who had a knife.

On Monday, the attorneys for Garcia’s family spoke at a press conference calling for the release of the body camera video.

"We do not know if a knife was wielded," said attorney Eric Zehnder. "It’s the family’s position there was no knife. This question can be quickly answered by turning over the bodycam."

The deputy has been placed on temporary administrative leave, as is standard procedure during officer-involved shooting investigations.