HCSO: Man with knife fatally shot by deputy who responded to mental health call

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy who responded to a call about a mental health crisis fatally shot a man who had a knife.

The shooting occurred after midnight in the 9300 block of Sunflower Prairie in east Harris County.

According to the sheriff’s office, the deputy responded to the scene after the man’s wife called in to report that her husband was in a mental health crisis.

The sheriff’s office says, while the deputy was en route, the dispatcher requested a mental health unit to go to the location but they were tied up at another scene.

The deputy was met at the front door by the man who was armed with a knife and in mental health crisis, HCSO says.

The deputy tried to give him orders to drop the knife, the sheriff’s office says, but the man aggressively approached the deputy.

Advertisement

The deputy and the man reportedly ended up retreating a number of yards into the street.

At some point, the sheriff’s office says the deputy tried to use his taser, but the taser was not effective.

The sheriff’s office says the deputy then discharged his weapon, striking the man.

The deputy began first aid, and EMS took over. The man was pronounced dead.

The investigation is ongoing. Authorities will review body camera video and any available surveillance video.

Internal Affairs and the Harris County District Attorney’s Office are also investigating.