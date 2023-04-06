article

The Harris County Sheriff's Office needs your help locating a missing woman last seen in Baytown last month.

Officials are looking for 38-year-old Amy Sonier.

We're told Amy was last seen near the Waffle House in the 7200 block of Garth Road in Baytown on March 5.

Authorities said it is believed Amy was last seen with her boyfriend, Dion Conner.

Amy is said to have a tattoo of the world ‘charisma’ with stars above it on her right forearm.

If you have any information on Amy's whereabouts, contact the Harris County Sheriff's Office at (713) 755-7427 or Crime Stoppers at (713) 222-8477.