Humble ISD school officials are sending out a warning to students and parents after one student was approached by a suspicious man on Wednesday afternoon.

Officials said the student got off the bus and was walking home along Shoreline Terrace Drive and Skiff Lane when a man began following the student.

When the student realized they were being followed, they walked around to try and lose the man.

The student did make it home, but then saw the man walking up their driveway.

School administrators said the man asked the student if they wanted to smoke, and the student said no and told him to leave.

The student later contacted their parents, who contacted police, and filed a police report.

In light of the stranger danger report, school officials provided some tips to convey to students:

- Never talk to strangers or accept rides from them

- If anything unusual occurs, tell an adult immediately. Parents and teachers need to know what happened right away

- Walk or bike to and from school in groups

- Arrange for immediate access to neighbors and other trusted adults who could answer questions or be contacted in an emergency.

- Tour the neighborhood with your child to identify safe and dangerous circumstances.

- Never get into a car, enter a home, look for a lost pet, or accept candy or toys from an adult, unless your parents know what you are doing and have given you their permission first.

You can report any concerns to Humble ISD staff or Humble ISD police at (281) 641-7900.