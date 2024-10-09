Harris County Sheriff's Office captures escaped suspect following narcotics bust
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - One man is back in custody after briefly escaping from custody in Harris County on Wednesday.
Officials said a Harris County Sheriff's Office Homeless Outreach Team member observed a suspicious activity in the 600 block of Greens Road around 11:30 a.m.
The officer witnessed a male subject conducting a narcotics sale.
The suspect, later identified as 23-year-old Trevion Tyrone Howard, was detained and placed in the back of the patrol vehicle. While being questioned, Howard complained about the heat in the car.
23-year-old Trevion Tyrone Howard
A deputy lowered the window to allow for fresh air circulation. However, Howard managed to manipulate his handcuffs and escape through the open door.
A perimeter was immediately established around the 600 block of Greens Rd. with numerous law enforcement personnel assisting in the search.
Thankfully, the search yielded a positive outcome.
Officers apprehended Howard without incident in the 1000 block of Greens Road.
No word yet on all the charges that Howard will be facing.