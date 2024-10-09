Harris County Sheriff's Office captures escaped suspect following narcotics bust

The Brief A 23-year-old man, Trevion Tyrone Howard, was arrested in Houston on Wednesday after being observed conducting a narcotics sale. Howard was detained and placed in the back of a patrol vehicle, but managed to escape by manipulating his handcuffs and exiting through an open window. Law enforcement quickly established a perimeter and apprehended Howard without incident in the 1000 block of Greens Road.



One man is back in custody after briefly escaping from custody in Harris County on Wednesday.

Officials said a Harris County Sheriff's Office Homeless Outreach Team member observed a suspicious activity in the 600 block of Greens Road around 11:30 a.m.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, Samsung TV, and Vizio!

The officer witnessed a male subject conducting a narcotics sale.

The suspect, later identified as 23-year-old Trevion Tyrone Howard, was detained and placed in the back of the patrol vehicle. While being questioned, Howard complained about the heat in the car.

23-year-old Trevion Tyrone Howard

A deputy lowered the window to allow for fresh air circulation. However, Howard managed to manipulate his handcuffs and escape through the open door.

A perimeter was immediately established around the 600 block of Greens Rd. with numerous law enforcement personnel assisting in the search.

Thankfully, the search yielded a positive outcome.

Officers apprehended Howard without incident in the 1000 block of Greens Road.

No word yet on all the charges that Howard will be facing.