Harris County Sheriff launches DWI initiative ahead of Memorial Day weekend

The Brief Harris County law enforcement is increasing patrols for DWI enforcement during Memorial Day weekend to improve road safety. Lyft is offering a $15 discount on rides home from May 23-26 using the code HCSOMEMORIALDAY to encourage sober transportation. The initiative aims to reduce DWI-related fatalities in Harris County, which ranks high nationally for such incidents.



The Harris County Sheriff's Office is partnering with other agencies to keep roads safe for Memorial Day weekend. Law enforcement encourages all residents to plan for a sober ride — whether that means designating a driver, using a rideshare or taxi service, public transit, or calling a friend or family member.

Lyft Discount

The sheriff's office is partnering with Lyft and Responsibility.org to offer an incentive for making safe choices.

From 7 p.m. on Friday, May 23 through 11:59 p.m. on Monday, May 26, riders can use the promo code HCSOMEMORIALDAY to receive $15 off a Lyft ride home.

Memorial Day Weekend

According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, the county continues to be among the nation's highest for DWI-related fatalities.

The DWI initiative is focused on reducing the number of alcohol and drug-related crashes through high-visibility enforcement.

Dozens of deputies and state troopers will be on patrol across the county, ready to arrest anyone driving under the influence.

Drivers suspected of being impaired will be subject to field sobriety tests and no-refusal blood draws. Prosecutors from the Harris County District Attorney’s office will be on site at the Harris County Joint Processing Center for charges, and district judges will be on standby to review and sign off on blood warrants for suspected drunk drivers.

This initiative allows law enforcement to streamline the process of investigating a suspected impaired driver.

What they're saying:

"Driving while impaired is a choice — and a dangerous one," said Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. "We’re taking a strong stance through enhanced enforcement and collaboration to keep families safe and stop these tragedies before they happen."

"This is about saving lives," said Sheriff Gonzalez. "When we come together as a community — law enforcement, advocacy groups, and the public — we can prevent crashes and heartbreak. Please, make the responsible decision before getting behind the wheel."