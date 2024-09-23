Harris County resident targeted by fake law enforcement calls

The Brief A Harris County resident was targeted by a scammer impersonating an HCSO Captain. The scammer falsely accused the resident of missing jury duty and demanded payment of a fine.



A Harris County resident narrowly escaped a scam when they received a call and text from someone claiming to be an HCSO Captain.

The scammer falsely accused the resident of missing jury duty and demanded payment of a fine to avoid penalties.

While the resident did not fall victim to the scam, it's important to be aware of these tactics. The number used by the scammer was spoofed to appear legitimate, making it difficult to distinguish from genuine law enforcement calls.

Law enforcement agencies will never ask for payment over the phone.

If you receive a suspicious call demanding payment, hang up immediately and report it to the authorities.

To protect yourself and your loved ones from these scams:

Be cautious of unexpected calls and texts.

Never provide personal or financial information over the phone unless you initiated the contact.

Verify the caller's identity through an independent source.

Hang up and report suspicious calls to the appropriate authorities.

By staying informed and vigilant, you can help prevent yourself and others from falling victim to these scams.