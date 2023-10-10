Harris County Public Health is now offering the updated Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines that were approved last month by the FDA and CDC.

According to HCPH, the vaccines are designed to protect against the Omicron variant and other circulating strains, and they are recommended for everyone six months or older who have completed their primary vaccine series.

Those looking for a place to receive their updated vaccine can schedule an appointment at a HCPH location by visiting vacstrac.hctx.net or calling (832) 927-8787.

According to HCPH, the updated vaccine is free for those six months and older without health insurance or whose insurance does not cover all COVID-19 vaccine costs.

The vaccines are provided to eligible participants through the enrollment of the Texas Vaccines for Children Program and the CDC’s Bridge Access Program, officials say.

You can also get a flu shot at HCPH health clinics and sites. HCPH says you can receive a flu shot and COVID-19 shot at the same time.

"With the cool weather approaching this fall and winter, as well as the holidays, it is important for families to stay up to date with their COVID-19 and flu vaccines," said Ericka Brown, MD, Local Health Authority for HCPH. "The updated COVID-19 vaccines provide the best protection against the most recent strains of the virus, and they are safe and effective for people of all ages."