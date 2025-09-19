East Harris County: One critically injured in Channelview shooting involving deputies, sheriff says

The Brief The shooting was reported at a complex on Sheldon Road. One person has been hospitalized. No deputies were injured, according to the sheriff.



A person is said to be in critical condition following a shooting involving Harris County deputies in the Channelview area.

Harris County: Sheldon Road shooting involving deputies

What we know:

The shooting was reported at a complex on Sheldon Road near the East Freeway.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says one person was taken to a hospital following the shooting.

No deputies were reported injured.

What we don't know:

No other information is available at this time.

This is a breaking news story. We will update when more information is available.