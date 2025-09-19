East Harris County: One critically injured in Channelview shooting involving deputies, sheriff says
CHANNELVIEW, Texas - A person is said to be in critical condition following a shooting involving Harris County deputies in the Channelview area.
Harris County: Sheldon Road shooting involving deputies
What we know:
The shooting was reported at a complex on Sheldon Road near the East Freeway.
Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says one person was taken to a hospital following the shooting.
No deputies were reported injured.
What we don't know:
No other information is available at this time.
This is a breaking news story. We will update when more information is available.
The Source: Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.