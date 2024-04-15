Harris County officials, led by Judge Hidalgo, addressed recent audit concerns in a meeting on Friday. The audits covered the Engineering Department, the Flood Control Department, the Harris County Toll Road Authority, and the County Administrator's Office.

Officials say proposals were made to modernize procurement processes, emphasizing transparency and efficiency during the meeting. Key measures include leveraging technology, enhancing monitoring, and improving employee training.

Stakeholders agreed to prioritize these reforms to uphold governance standards. Audit findings can be reviewed on the Harris County Auditor's website.