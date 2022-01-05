2 families forever changed by deadly holiday weekend crash come together for vigil

"From the bottom of our hearts, we want to thank you all for your presence tonight," said Christoper Lujan’s mother, Lourdes Lujan.



More than 200 Grand Oaks High School students lit candles and said prayers for two best friends who were looking forward to graduating this May.

"Many of you are here because of our funny magnetic charming crazy positive influencer Christopher," Lujan said.



Christopher Lujan, who turned 18 just a week ago, died on New Year's Day. Deputies say 17-year-old Charbel Boueri may have been driving drunk.



They say he was driving on Champion Forest Drive when he lost control while attempting to turn right on North Grand Parkway West.

Christopher, who was not wearing a seatbelt, died at the scene. Charbel and two 13-year-old girls riding in the back seat were rushed to the hospital. Charbel is in critical condition but is expected to survive.



The two girls are said to be stable and are expected to be released from the hospital soon.



"We want you to know that we will try very hard to make sense of this all, and hope and pray for peace and acceptance," said Lujan.

Both families attended the prayer vigil.



"We also come together tonight to ask all of you to pray and support Charbel and his family," said Lujan. Charbel loved Chris very much he's very dear to our hearts our family's hearts and we only wish the best for him."



In a statement, Charbel's parents thanked the Lujan family for including them in the prayer vigil honoring Christopher.



"This is going to be hard for our family for many, many, many months to come," said Lujan.