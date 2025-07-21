Harris County motorcycle crash: Rider dies after falling from ramp at SH 99, I-10
A motorcyclist is dead after falling several feet from a highway in west Harris County.
Deadly motorcycle crash
What we know:
The crash occurred Monday morning on the ramp from the Katy Freeway eastbound to SH 99 southbound.
According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, a motorcycle rider reportedly went over the ramp and died.
What we don't know:
It’s unclear what caused the crash. The person who died in the crash has not been identified.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
The Source: The information in this article comes from Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez on X.