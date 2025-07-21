Expand / Collapse search

Harris County motorcycle crash: Rider dies after falling from ramp at SH 99, I-10

Published  July 21, 2025 8:04am CDT
Harris County
The Brief

    • A motorcycle rider died in a crash on an elevated ramp at SH 99 and I-10.
    • The Harris County Sheriff's Office is investigating.

A motorcyclist is dead after falling several feet from a highway in west Harris County.

Deadly motorcycle crash

What we know:

The crash occurred Monday morning on the ramp from the Katy Freeway eastbound to SH 99 southbound.

According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, a motorcycle rider reportedly went over the ramp and died.

What we don't know:

It’s unclear what caused the crash. The person who died in the crash has not been identified. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: The information in this article comes from Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez on X.

