Harris County motorcycle crash: Rider dies after falling from ramp at SH 99, I-10

Image 1 of 3 ▼

The Brief A motorcycle rider died in a crash on an elevated ramp at SH 99 and I-10. The Harris County Sheriff's Office is investigating.



A motorcyclist is dead after falling several feet from a highway in west Harris County.

Deadly motorcycle crash

What we know:

The crash occurred Monday morning on the ramp from the Katy Freeway eastbound to SH 99 southbound.

According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, a motorcycle rider reportedly went over the ramp and died.

MORE: Motorcyclist dies in Humble-area crash on Atascocita Road

What we don't know:

It’s unclear what caused the crash. The person who died in the crash has not been identified.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.