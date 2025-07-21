Motorcyclist dies in Humble-area crash on Atascocita Road
HOUSTON - A motorcyclist died in a crash with an SUV on Atascocita Road near Humble on Monday morning, authorities say.
Deadly crash on Atascocita Road
The crash occurred around 5 a.m. at Atascocita Road and Atascocita Bend Drive.
According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, a motorcycle was traveling eastbound on Atascocita Road, and the SUV was traveling westbound on Atascocita Road, making a left turn onto Atascocita Bend Drive.
Witnesses told deputies that the motorcycle was speeding, and the sheriff’s office says the rider couldn’t stop in time to avoid the collision with the SUV.
The rider was ejected from his motorcycle. He died at the scene.
The driver of the SUV was taken to the hospital. She was last reported to be in stable condition.
What we don't know:
Neither driver has been identified.
What's next:
The Harris County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate the crash.
The Source: The information in this article comes from a press conference by the Harris County Sheriff's Office at the scene of the crash.