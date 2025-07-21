The Brief A motorcyclist died in a crash near Humble. The sheriff's office says the motorcycle and an SUV collided at Atascocita Road and Atascocita Bend Drive. The woman driving the SUV was taken to the hospital.



A motorcyclist died in a crash with an SUV on Atascocita Road near Humble on Monday morning, authorities say.

Deadly crash on Atascocita Road

The crash occurred around 5 a.m. at Atascocita Road and Atascocita Bend Drive.

According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, a motorcycle was traveling eastbound on Atascocita Road, and the SUV was traveling westbound on Atascocita Road, making a left turn onto Atascocita Bend Drive.

Witnesses told deputies that the motorcycle was speeding, and the sheriff’s office says the rider couldn’t stop in time to avoid the collision with the SUV.

A deadly crash on Atascocita Road at Atascocita Bend Drive involving a motorcycle and an SUV.

The rider was ejected from his motorcycle. He died at the scene.

The driver of the SUV was taken to the hospital. She was last reported to be in stable condition.

What we don't know:

Neither driver has been identified.

What's next:

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate the crash.