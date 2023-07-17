Harris County missing person: Authorities searching for 15-year-old girl
article
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - The Harris County Sheriff's Office needs your help locating a missing 15-year-old last seen two weeks ago.
SUGGESTED: Harris County: Vehicle crashes into home, driver taken to hospital
Authorities are searching for 15-year-old Edith Lozano.
DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE
Lozano is about 5'6" tall, weighs approximately 91 pounds, and wears black glasses.
If you have any information, contact the Harris County Sheriff's Office Missing Persons Unit at (713) 755-7427 and reference case number 2307-02648.