Manager accused of soliciting prostitution at north Harris County massage parlor

The Brief A 50-year-old woman is accused of soliciting an undercover detective at a massage parlor. Officials say the business has a valid license, but investigators found multiple violations. Harris County Precinct 4 authorities are encouraging locals to report any person or location suspected of illegal activity.



A woman was taken into custody on Thursday on a prostitution charge following an undercover sting at the massage parlor she works for in north Harris County.

Harris County: Massage parlor manager accused of prostitution

What we know:

Harris County court records confirm 50-year-old Jixian Guo is in custody with a $100 bond as of Friday evening.

According to the Precinct 4 Constable's Office, a detective posed as a customer at 990 Massage, on FM 1960 near Red Oak Drive, after locals made prostitution allegations.

Officials say Guo, who works as a massage therapist and a manager at the business, solicited the detective "for sexual acts."

(Photos courtesy of the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office)

990 Massage is said to be a licensed massage parlor, but investigators allegedly found multiple violations while inspecting the business.

What we don't know:

Authorities did not specify the alleged violations that were found at the massage parlor.

What you can do:

Anyone who wants to report a person or location for alleged illegal activity can do one of the following:

Call the Harris County Precinct 4 Regulatory Enforcement Unit: 281-376-3472

Send a tip online at www.constablepct4.com/regulatory-enforcement-unit.html