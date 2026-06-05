Manager accused of soliciting prostitution at north Harris County massage parlor
HOUSTON - A woman was taken into custody on Thursday on a prostitution charge following an undercover sting at the massage parlor she works for in north Harris County.
Harris County: Massage parlor manager accused of prostitution
What we know:
Harris County court records confirm 50-year-old Jixian Guo is in custody with a $100 bond as of Friday evening.
According to the Precinct 4 Constable's Office, a detective posed as a customer at 990 Massage, on FM 1960 near Red Oak Drive, after locals made prostitution allegations.
Officials say Guo, who works as a massage therapist and a manager at the business, solicited the detective "for sexual acts."
(Photos courtesy of the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office)
990 Massage is said to be a licensed massage parlor, but investigators allegedly found multiple violations while inspecting the business.
What we don't know:
Authorities did not specify the alleged violations that were found at the massage parlor.
What you can do:
Anyone who wants to report a person or location for alleged illegal activity can do one of the following:
- Call the Harris County Precinct 4 Regulatory Enforcement Unit: 281-376-3472
- Send a tip online at www.constablepct4.com/regulatory-enforcement-unit.html
The Source: Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office