Memorial services planned for Harris County Precinct 2 sergeant

The Brief Services for Sgt. Manuel Edwards will be held next Saturday at The Church Without Walls. A public viewing will begin at 8, followed by the funeral service. Sgt. Edwards passed away after a bicycle crash while he was off duty.



Memorial services have been planned for a Harris County Precinct 2 sergeant who passed away last week.

Harris County: Funeral plans for Pct. 2 Sgt. Manuel Edwards

Sergeant Manuel Edwards

What we know:

The Precinct 2 Constable's Office shared plans for Sgt. Manuel Edwards on social media.

Sgt. Edwards' services will be held on Saturday, June 14, at The Church Without Walls on Queenston Boulevard.

A public viewing will be held from 8 to 9:30 a.m., then the funeral service is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m.

Those who attend are welcome to wear western-themed outfits.

Deadly bicycle crash

The backstory:

Sgt. Manuel Edwards was identified as the victim who passed away after a bicycle crash in Fort Bend County last Tuesday. He was 55 years old.

According to authorities, the crash happened in the 11500 block of Gaston Road in Katy.

Authorities said preliminary information was Edwards was traveling north on Gaston Road when he was struck by a U-Haul truck.

Edwards was transported by air medic to a local hospital where he later died.

Officials said the driver of the U-Haul vehicle, 63-year-old Earlie Gibbs has been charged with failure to stop and render aid and intoxication manslaughter.

Officials said the investigation into the crash is ongoing.

More about Sergeant Edwards

According to Harris County Precinct 2 Constable's office, Sergeant Edwards proudly served the citizens of Harris County since 2006, where he started his law enforcement career as a detention officer with the Harris County Sheriff's Office. In 2008, Sergeant Edwards was hired by the Harris County Precinct 5 Constable’s Office, where he worked until transferring to the Harris County Precinct 2 Constable’s Office in May 2021. During his tenure at Precinct 2, Sergeant Edwards was assigned to the Toll Road Division, where he truly shined with his compassionate approach and strong work ethic. His passion and knowledge quickly led to his promotion to the rank of Sergeant in 2023.

What they're saying:

In a statement, Harris County Precinct 2 Constables said, "Sergeant Edwards was always known as a big guy with a huge, joyful personality around the office, and always had an infectious smile on his face. He was the epitome of a family man, always taking great pride in his children and wife, frequently talking about them. Sergeant Edwards will forever be missed and never replaced in Precinct 2’s heart. We want to wish the Edwards family all of our support and prayers during this difficult time, and know that we all stand with you as one family. We would also like to take a moment to thank all our law enforcement partners for the invaluable assistance they have provided so far. Thank you to the Harris County Constable Precinct’s 3,5,6,7, and 8, the Fort Bend County Constable Precinct’s 1, 3, and 4, the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office, and the Houston Police Department. We also want to thank the staff at Memorial Hermann Hospital, including the Medical and Security Personnel, for their professionalism and support during this difficult time."

