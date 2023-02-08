Authorities are searching for a suspect after a shooting in north Harris County.

The shooting was reported Wednesday morning in the 16400 block of Darlington Meadow Ct.

According the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office, a man said he was putting out his trash bins when he was shot in the leg.

EMS responded to the scene to treat the man.

Deputies with the constable’s office and K9 units are searching the area for the suspect, who was described only as a Black male wearing all black.

Residents are advised to lock their doors, and the public is asked to avoid the area.