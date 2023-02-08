A 13-year-old girl was shot in her bed at an apartment complex in northwest Harris County, the sheriff’s office says.

Authorities responded to the shooting around 1 a.m. Wednesday in the 15400 block of Kuykendahl Road.

According to the sheriff’s office, the girl’s mother reported that the girl was asleep in bed when there was a drive-by shooting.

Authorities say one of the bullets went through a window and struck the girl.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office investigates a shooting on Kuykendahl Road.

She was taken to the hospital and was last reported to be in fair condition.

There is no description of a suspect at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (713)222-TIPS.